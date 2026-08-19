Kayne van Oevelen will not, after all, be in goal for Ipswich Town next season. Voetbal International reports that the English club will send the Dutch goalkeeper straight out on loan to Valencia.

Earlier in this transfer window, Van Oevelen completed a €4 million move from FC Volendam to Ipswich, the highest fixed fee ever paid for a Volendam player. The English club beat FC Twente and Valencia to his signature. Van Oevelen had already reached a personal agreement with the latter.

Valencia have not let the matter drop and will now take him on loan from Ipswich Town after all. Ipswich already have a first-choice goalkeeper in Kjell Scherpen.

His chances of becoming first-choice goalkeeper in Spain are high. Stole Dimitrievski is currently the regular man between the posts, but that will probably not last much longer.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old goalkeeper will arrive at Mestalla. He will sign a one-season contract there. The deal does not include an option to buy.

Van Oevelen made 64 official appearances for Volendam and kept 13 clean sheets. Last season, he was relegated with the North Holland club to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.