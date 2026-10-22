Louis van Gaal has launched a scathing attack on UEFA and the Champions League's new single-group format.

The veteran Dutchman, who has managed Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United, voiced his opposition to the changes in an interview with several Dutch media outlets, accusing the governing body of chasing nothing but profit.

As reported by Spanish newspaper "AS", Van Gaal said: "The Union of European Football Associations thinks of nothing but making money. It is a corrupt world." He branded the current Champions League format ridiculous.

For the past two seasons, the competition has run on a unified league table in its opening league phase. The number of teams has climbed from 32 to 36, and each side now plays eight matches in that phase rather than six.

Van Gaal sees it all as a blunder. He reckons it produces matches with more goals and a wider gulf between teams. "It is called the Champions League, isn't it?" he said. "The best teams should take part in it. In this way, the gap in level narrows, and therefore there are fewer goals."

Another flaw the Dutchman flagged up is the sheer volume of fixtures. He pins serious injuries, such as that suffered by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, on the congested schedule, saying: "There are more matches, and therefore, more injuries."







