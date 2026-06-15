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Netherlands v Japan: Group F - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

Van Dijk criticises FIFA's decision at the 2026 World Cup

Netherlands vs Japan
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The Windmills' captain is unhappy with what is happening in the World Cup matches.

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has urged FIFA to rethink the use of water breaks at the 2026 World Cup, speaking after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Japan.

Van Dijk opened the scoring for the Netherlands, only for Japan to snatch a late equaliser. Both sides came away with a point to kick off their World Cup campaign.

According to English newspaper Metro, FIFA's mandatory rest periods have effectively turned matches into four-quarter affairs — even when the weather has been relatively mild.

Houston offered almost perfect conditions for football last night. The match was played under a covered venue, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees.

Asked about the water breaks, Van Dijk said: "The water breaks are a bit interesting because I have been watching almost all the matches, even today, and every time the players go to drink, an advert comes on, it is a bit annoying.. not really what I like."

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"I also think it is not good for the neutral viewers on television," he added, as quoted by the newspaper. "So, if it is very hot, it would be good to drink water, but each match should be looked at on its own in my opinion."

A wry smile followed: "I think I have already said enough on this matter."

The Netherlands and Japan share Group Five with Sweden and Tunisia. That latter pairing ended in a 5-1 defeat for the Carthage Eagles.


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