Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey have withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for this international break, the KNVB announced on Monday. Head coach Xavi now has just 23 players in his squad.

After the weekend's matches, neither international was fit, the KNVB added. Van Dijk played 90 minutes for Liverpool in their 3-1 away win against Crystal Palace. Brobbey impressed in Sunderland's 1-0 home win against Chelsea, but the forward came off early.

A Netherlands regular for years, Van Dijk now has exactly 100 caps. Brobbey has made 17 appearances for the Netherlands. The forward also struggled with injury during the previous international break.

Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris had previously said he would rather Brobbey had not been selected because of his physical condition. "I didn't speak to Brobbey's coach. But he played against Chelsea (1-0) and was in contact with him. Ruud van Nistelrooij, with whom he has a good relationship, has also spoken to Brobbey," Xavi explained on Monday.

For players dealing with injuries, the Netherlands staff maintain close contact, according to Xavi. "But Brobbey feels good. We'll see how he feels when he reports here. He played very well yesterday (Sunday against Chelsea, ed.)." The former Ajax player is now not fit enough.

Next matches NED UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GRE Watch

Xavi will not call up replacements for Van Dijk and Brobbey. Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst were not called up on Friday and will not have to report to the Netherlands training camp after all.

With 23 players, the Netherlands will continue preparing for their Nations League matches. Greece are the opponents at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Friday. Three days later comes the big match away to Germany.