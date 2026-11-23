Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Rafael van der Vaart hailed Donyell Malen on Rondo on Ziggo Sport. The pundit believes the AS Roma forward can eventually reach superstar level.

"I've always said Malen has the potential to reach Mbappé's level. But he hasn't shown it yet," Van der Vaart said as footage showed the Dutchman's four goals against Parma.

"You can see he's completely at home at Roma. And when things are going your way, balls like that fall at your feet. But he's sharp and he's a joy to watch," Van der Vaart said of the Netherlands international. "He's light on his feet and quick over the first few metres. I hope he keeps it up."

"It's still a bit laboured with the Netherlands. It has to click at some point, I think," said the former player, pointing to a big difference between Malen's performances in Serie A and for the Netherlands.

Advertisement Advertisement

Van der Vaart then turned to Malen's role for the Netherlands. "Should we build our whole game around Malen? Because he's not a striker and he's not a right winger. At Roma he's something of a free-roaming striker. He has a free role. And that's difficult with the Netherlands."

Related Topics

"At Roma he gets service and can score four goals. But he hasn't had any service in his recent matches for the Netherlands," Guus Hiddink pointed out. "And that makes it difficult for a striker."

Van der Vaart went further. "I'm not ashamed to say it. And maybe people will laugh at me for it. But I really believe he can reach Mbappé's level. Malen is a bit too easy-going in his head, though. After these four goals, he'll take two matches off."

Advertisement

"And he really needs to cut that out. But Malen has everything it takes to reach that level," said Van der Vaart, convinced of the 27-year-old Italy-based forward's ability.

Malen tops the Serie A scoring charts with 12 goals. Those goals have helped Roma into second place, two points behind leaders and rivals Lazio.