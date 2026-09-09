Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1077733335.jpgPro Shots
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Van der Vaart radically revises his opinion: 'I got it completely wrong, I’m a fan of him'

Champions League

Rafael van der Vaart has been won over by Hans Vanaken, who has been a fixture for Club Brugge for years. "He is proving that I got it completely wrong," the Ziggo Sport analyst said before Tuesday's Champions League clash with Aston Villa.

A few years ago, around an international between the Netherlands and Belgium, Van der Vaart was brutally critical of Vanaken. "Everywhere I hear Vanaken, Vanaken, Vanaken... Well, he really can't do anything at all. A lump of wood."

Back then, Van der Vaart was far from convinced by the 34-year-old. "You can see that he looks a bit wooden. That put me off a bit at first," the former midfielder admitted in his assessment of the Belgian veteran.

Now, though, Van der Vaart has completely changed his view of the Club Brugge captain. "He is now proving that I saw it completely wrong," the North Hollander admitted as he revised his opinion of Vanaken.

"Every match he plays with so much control and footballing intelligence. And he also has good vision. I have become a huge fan of him," Van der Vaart added.

Since joining Club Brugge in 2015, Vanaken has made 571 appearances. The attacking midfielder has scored 152 goals for the Belgian giants and also provided 115 assists.

For Belgium, the Club Brugge captain has won 40 caps. Vanaken scored at the last World Cup in the round of 16 against the United States, a 4-1 win. Belgium's World Cup ended in the quarter-finals, where eventual world champions Spain proved too strong.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google