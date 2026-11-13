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René van der Gijp cannot understand why PSV are in talks with Kevin De Bruyne. The Vandaag Inside pundit believes the 35-year-old Napoli midfielder is past his best.

Reacting to news that De Bruyne could make his debut in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie, Van der Gijp said: "An exceptional player. But he used up a lot of his energy at Manchester City."

"That other guy is doing well. The one from the Eastern Bloc, Perisic," Johan Derksen interjected. "He's doing really well."

Sports marketer Chris Woerts disagreed with Van der Gijp's assessment. "De Bruyne is 35. He can still compete at PSV, you know. He currently earns €11.5 million at Napoli."

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"Those good players can still compete in the Dutch league. In a serious league, they can't manage it any more," Derksen added to the discussion about De Bruyne and PSV.

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Early on Thursday morning, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira broke the story from Italy. Dutch newspapers were soon full of news about De Bruyne.

De Bruyne scored once in Turkey v Belgium (1-2) in the Nations League. Asked about the interest afterwards, he said: "When I got up this morning, I saw that a lot of people had sent me something."

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"Right now I'm here and just doing my job. I'm having a good season and I'm happy that I'm fit enough to help the team and can play matches," he concluded. "Whatever happens, happens."

De Bruyne has a contract with Napoli until mid-2027, with an option for an additional season. Transfermarkt estimates his current value at €8 million.