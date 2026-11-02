Van der Gijp cannot understand one signing by Ajax director Jordi Cruyff

René van der Gijp knows Jordi Cruyff will be a guest on Ziggo Sport's Rondo on Monday evening. The pundit hopes the Ajax technical director will explain, among other things, the signing of Marcos Leonardo last summer.

"Explain why you spend two months looking for a winger who makes runs in behind, then sign one who has never made a run in behind. That's strange," Van der Gijp says on KieftJansenEgmondGijp. He does not name the Ajax forward, although he may mean Viktor Tsygankov.

On the signing of Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal, Van der Gijp adds: "What I don't understand either is this: you give someone like Leonardo a medical, and afterwards the doctor says he is not fit at all. You could then say: we're sending him back. But no, Cruyff decides to allocate 20 million for him."

"It has so little to do with a coherent policy," says the Dordrecht-born pundit. He struggles to understand why the Ajax leadership spent such a sum to bring the Brazilian forward to Amsterdam.

Leonardo started on the bench for Ajax in Saturday's big match against AZ. Manager Míchel Sánchez brought the big-money signing on after an hour. The Brazilian did not score, but Ajax won 1-0 at home.

Wim Kieft is impressed by Tolu Arokodare, Ajax's match-winner. "That tall lad heads it in again. Good header. You can be very tall, but the lad times it well."

For Ajax, Tolu is usually the Spanish manager's preferred striker. Whether the forward on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers starts against FC Midtjylland in the Conference League on Thursday remains to be seen.