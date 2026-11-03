Van Bronckhorst surprises with name at the back for Feyenoord

Feyenoord host Inter at De Kuip in a major Champions League clash. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has named his starting XI for the 21:00 kick-off.

Tjark Ernst starts in goal against the Italian giants on Tuesday. Givairo Read starts at right-back and Javi López at left-back, with Thijs Kraaijeveld and Mika Mármol in central defence. Tsuyoshi Watanabe is on the bench for the hosts, while Jerry St. Juste misses out through injury.

In midfield, Van Bronckhorst sticks with his usual options. Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline and the more advanced Gjivai Zechiël start together again.

Anis Hadj Moussa starts on the right as usual, with Luciano Valente on the left. Nacho Ferri leads the line against Inter's wily defenders.

Feyenoord dropped costly points against Fortuna on Saturday when Fortuna snatched a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw. Inter suffered a setback in the Serie A title race, losing 3-1 in the fiercely contested derby against AC Milan.

Next matches FEY Champions League 15:00 INT Watch

Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, Kraaijeveld, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente

Inter line-up: Martínez; Bisseck, Akanji, Augusto; Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinksi, Dimarco; Esposito, Thuram.