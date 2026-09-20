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Rian Rosendaal
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Van Bronckhorst opts for Feyenoord, who hit out hard

Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht
Feyenoord
FC Utrecht
Eredivisie

Feyenoord host FC Utrecht on Sunday afternoon and coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst sticks with the side that won 7-0 away at PEC Zwolle last week. Kick-off at De Kuip is at 12:15.

Tjark Ernst starts in goal again for the Rotterdam club. Givairo Read, Jeremiah St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Mika Mármol make up the back four from right to left against FC Utrecht.

There are no surprises in midfield either. Charles Vanhoutte, Gjivai Zechiël and Oussama Targhalline all keep their places for the visit of the Utrecht side.

Further forward, Anis Hadj Moussa starts on the right, with Nacho Ferri as the focal point alongside him. Luciano Valente operates from the left and is given room to cut inside, creating space for Mármol.

"If you look at the recent line-ups, it is very clear how we play with Luciano drifting in from the left. In recent weeks, that has been the team that has performed well. That is, of course, what you are looking for," Van Bronckhorst explained at a press moment on Friday.

Eredivisie
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ

Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Zechiël, Targhalline; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente

FC Utrecht line-up: Barkas; Horemans, Didden, Panagiotou; Vesterlund, De Wit, Van den Berg, Zagré; Alarcón, Stepanov, Blake.

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