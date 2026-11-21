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Giovanni van Bronckhorst has given an update on Anis Hadj Moussa shortly before Feyenoord v Excelsior. The winger misses Saturday evening's match at De Kuip with an ankle injury sustained while with the Algeria national team.

Doubts had already surrounded Hadj Moussa's availability. An hour before kick-off, it became clear he would not start. Jerayno Schaken takes his place on the right wing.

“He is doing a little better. But he was not well enough to play any minutes today. Hopefully he will make it for Tuesday,” Van Bronckhorst tells ESPN.

The Feyenoord coach is already looking ahead to the Champions League's return. FC Porto visit De Kuip on Tuesday in the league phase.

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Against Excelsior, Van Bronckhorst starts Reiss Nelson on the left wing alongside Schaken. Luciano Valente drops back into midfield.

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“With two out-and-out wingers and Valente coming from midfield, we have plenty of attacking positions. I think we will win with this team,” says the hopeful coach of the Rotterdam side, who is full of praise for Schaken.

“I think Schaken is developing brilliantly. He is still very young, but plays with great maturity. We are showing our faith in him by starting him today.”

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Van Bronckhorst knows Feyenoord face an important week. A few days after their Champions League match against Porto, they face Ajax in De Klassieker.

“We also need to win in the Champions League to keep our hopes of reaching the next round alive. But let’s focus on today first,” says the Feyenoord coach.