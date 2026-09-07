Van Bommel receives clear message after huge criticism: 'He does not have to let people walk all over him'

Valentijn Driessen has also weighed in on the debate around PSV player Ruben van Bommel's foul against Ajax (1-3). In his latest column in De Telegraaf, the journalist criticises the winger's conduct but also points firmly at referee Sander van der Eijk.

Driessen looks back at an earlier comment from former top referee Mario van der Ende. "A referee is partly decisive for the level of a match," he said at the time. The columnist then puts that into his own words. "A good referee benefits the level and makes good footballers look good."

"Of course Van Bommel is responsible for his own actions. Even so, if only Van der Eijk had helped Van Bommel after his reckless duel with Aaron Bouwman with a justified red card instead of yellow. Then half the Netherlands would not have turned on the left winger and he could have reflected on his sins during a suspension of two or three matches," Driessen said.

Now 63, the Westland native says people are no longer talking about Van Bommel the footballer. "Instead, Van Bommel the offender is a hot topic. From the traditional media to social media, it ranged from criminal to not of sound mind. After the foul on Bouwman, psychological help was advised for him. Perhaps the latter is not so strange after everything the just-turned-22-year-old Van Bommel is having to endure."

He believes the PSV wide player should have been sent off against Ajax in any case. If not for the foul on Bouwman, then according to the journalist he should have received his second yellow card for the 'common kick' on Julian Brandt. "The preferential treatment for Van Bommel has fuelled the sense of injustice and that may yet carry a high price."

For Driessen, his challenge on the Ajax defender could make him a collective enemy in many Dutch football stadiums. "Not fair, but not unthinkable." He also points to father Mark van Bommel, who was unpopular as a player too. "But where the father could dish it out and provoke in a cunning and sneaky way, his son does it out in the open." He then refers to continuing his run into Etiënne Vaessen against FC Groningen (6-1).

Driessen feels Van Bommel must quickly improve his behaviour if he is to avoid picking up a bad reputation. "Let us hope Van Bommel does not fall into the trap of the excuses that were put forward for him on Saturday. That his behaviour is a form of winner's mentality or that he needs this to get the best out of his qualities. Of course, Van Bommel does not have to let people walk all over him," he concludes.