Fede Valverde could barely contain his delight at Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona in the Clasico. The Uruguayan midfielder pointed to teamwork and resilience as the key to the Royal Club's victory, and he reserved special praise for teammates Kylian Mbappe and Andriy Lunin after their standout displays.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, Valverde said he feels proud of his teammates. Every player gives his utmost on the pitch, he noted, and it showed against their Catalan rivals.

"The key was working as one team, knowing how to withstand the difficulties, keeping possession, and breaking through the opponent's defence," he added. "We were very good, especially in the first half."

Playing despite injury

Valverde also addressed his inability to see out the match. Physical problems forced him off, and he explained that he tried to carry on after the break despite the pain from one of the challenges.

"If the team wins, I'll sleep happily with peace of mind," he said, stressing that playing alongside his teammates is a great honour, whether on the pitch or in the dressing room.

Special praise for Mbappe and Lunin

Mbappe scored both goals in the Clasico, and Valverde was quick to acknowledge the French forward. He works hard, the midfielder insisted, and deserves to keep shining and scoring.

Lunin earned even warmer words. The Ukrainian goalkeeper pulled off a decisive save, prompting Valverde to say: "Words fail to describe what Lunin did today."

Behind the scenes, Valverde explained, the goalkeeper keeps working despite his limited appearances. He does not complain. He stays ready to answer the team's needs whenever his chance comes.

Five wins on the spin gives Real Madrid a serious morale boost, Valverde concluded. Even so, he warned that the team must keep pushing to sustain the results and chase down the titles.