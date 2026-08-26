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Real Madrid Training SessionGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Valverde tips his hat to his team-mate and reveals Mourinho's words before Real Madrid's fightback

F. Valverde
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
K. Mbappe
Uruguay
Spain
Portugal
France

The Merengues scored three goals in the second half

Federico Valverde hailed Real Madrid's 4-1 demolition of Real Sociedad on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu, praising the team's display and Jose Mourinho's influence after the break. The clash had been postponed from the opening round of the Spanish league.

Valverde told reporters after the match: "I saw the team very focused and working with great enthusiasm. We worked very well, but we lacked some patience after scoring the first goal, which allowed them to draw level."

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The Uruguay star added: "Our talk with the coach between the halves benefited us greatly, and that is why the second half was superb."

Asked about Mourinho's instructions at the interval, he explained: "We spoke about pressing, as we were struggling to win the ball back in their half. We were playing with a man fewer in some situations. We adjusted that, and became more comfortable."

Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick against Sociedad, and his teammate could not hide his admiration. "He is amazing, unbelievable," Valverde said. "We have to make the most of him, and pass him the balls so he can score goals and feel happy. What he did today he has been doing a lot throughout the year."

Madrid had kicked off their season with a last-gasp 2-1 win at Espanyol last Saturday. The rout of Real Sociedad then sent the Bernabeu home delighted.

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