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Feyenoord's players have told Giovanni van Bronckhorst they have lost confidence in Tjark Ernst. Valentijn Driessen made the claim on Monday's Vandaag Inside.

"Feyenoord will probably change goalkeepers. The players have gone to Van Bronckhorst and told him they have lost confidence in Ernst," revealed De Telegraaf's head of football.

Driessen can see why Feyenoord's players have had enough of the German goalkeeper. "He is costing the club points, money and top spot. Feyenoord are now fifth."

Ernst looks set for the bench against FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday. "I think they're also thinking about Sunday's match against Ajax. Sending the lad out at De Kuip then might not be wise."

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According to Rijnmond, Florian Kastenmeier will start in goal for Feyenoord on Tuesday. Shaqueel van Persie also looks set to start, replacing Nacho Ferri.

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"We're getting strong indications that changes will be made. His replacement mustn't fall down the stairs tonight, of course, but we're hearing that it's imminent," Feyenoord reporter Dennis Kranenburg said on Monday.

"He can't be any worse than Ernst," Johan Derksen said of Kastenmeier, Feyenoord's second-choice goalkeeper. "He's an old woman in goal as well. He never dares to come off his line."

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"I understand why the players went to the coach, because you play for money. You've got no chance with Ernst. They'll never win the title with him," the sceptical Derksen predicted.