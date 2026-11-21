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Luciano Valente has sounded the alarm at Feyenoord. The Rotterdam side lost 2-3 to Excelsior on Saturday and have now gone six matches without a win.

“We’re giving away gifts. I did it for the first goal, and then there was the penalty incident. We’re doing this to ourselves and it’s simply not good enough,” Valente told ESPN.

“For the first goal, we started building from the back. I got the ball in midfield, had no passing options and then gave it away carelessly,” the Feyenoord midfielder admitted.

Valente was dismayed by Feyenoord's lack of attacking threat. “We did put on pressure in the second half, but by then it’s often too late. It really wasn’t much. It is worrying, and this must not happen to us.”

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The lack of attacking threat was nothing new, Valente stressed. “We’ve been saying that for a while, so it’s starting to get irritating now too. We really need to take a good look at this.”

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Feyenoord have lost the dominance they showed at the start of the season, the midfielder lamented. “That could be down to many things, but when you fall behind, it also affects your confidence. That is difficult.”

Feyenoord now trail leaders PSV by four points. The Eindhoven side enjoyed a fine evening in the Eredivisie, winning 1-4 at NEC.

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Feyenoord have made a poor start to a gruelling week. FC Porto visit in the Champions League on Tuesday, before De Klassieker against Ajax next Sunday.