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Valencia CF v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Valencia captain in defiance: I did not deserve the sending-off against Real Madrid

J. Gaya
Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
Real Madrid
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
Spain
France

The Bats finished the match with ten players

Jose Gaya defended the tackle that earned him a straight red card as Valencia slipped to a three-goal to nil defeat at Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the press after the match, the Valencia captain addressed the referee's decision: "I have not watched the incident again, but I had to stop the attack. It's true that my tackle was strong, but I had no intention whatsoever of hurting the player."

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He went on: "I think the images show that I did not go in with my studs, rather my foot was low."

"I don't know whether the referee sent me off because of the force of the tackle, or because I was the last defender," he continued. "I was in a poor defensive position, but for me, the incident deserved only a yellow card."

The sending-off came in the 79th minute, Gaya's challenge landing on Kylian Mbappe, who had put Real Madrid three up four minutes earlier. Valencia saw out the closing stages with ten men.

Federico Valverde had opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Arda Guler doubled the visitors' lead in the 36th before Mbappe completed the rout. The win lifts Real to second in La Liga on 30 points, level with leaders Barcelona, who travel to third-placed Atletico Madrid, on 28 points, on Sunday.

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