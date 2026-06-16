USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

USA vs Australia will kick off on 19 Jun 2026, 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

USA vs Australia match context

Both sides will be buoyed by opening day victories. The USA hammered Paraguay 4-1, while Australia shocked the world with a 2-0 win over much-fancied Turkey. Former Arsenal striker Flo Balogun got a brace for the USA in his maiden World Cup match, and Gio Reyna added the icing on a tasty cake for the hosts in stoppage time.

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USA key players and coach

USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected a highly competitive 26-man roster for this historic tournament on home soil, striking a deliberate balance by calling up eight MLS-based stars alongside the core of their European golden generation. Despite a demanding preparation cycle spent forging a tournament-ready identity without the safety net of competitive qualifiers, the squad looks highly focused ahead of the opener in Los Angeles.

Talismanic winger Christian Pulisic enters the tournament, bringing in his experience from AC Milan and is locked into his starting role on the left flank, while Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi compete to lead the line as the starting central striker. In midfield, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams return to anchor the spine. The big headline in defence surrounds 38-year-old veteran Tim Ream; if the centre-back features against Paraguay, he will officially become the oldest player ever to appear for the United States at a men's FIFA World Cup.

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Australia's key players and coach

Australia head coach Tony Popovic has named a bold, transitional 26-man roster for the final tournament, blending historic veteran leadership with a massive wave of fresh talent. Strikingly, 17 members of the selected squad have been named to a FIFA World Cup for the very first time. While Popovic has introduced intense competition to the lineup, legendary figures are set to guide the dressing room; captain Mat Ryan and veteran forward Mathew Leckie are poised to equal the national record by appearing at their fourth consecutive World Cup, alongside multi-tournament mainstays Aziz Behich and Jackson Irvine.

The most eye-catching selection news centres on the final attacking options. Popovic chose to roll the dice by including two entirely uncapped strikers - Cristian Volpato and Machida Zelvia’s Tete Yengi - giving the Socceroos unpredictable wildcards to deploy from the substitutes' bench. Explosive young talent Nestory Irankunda is expected to provide blistering pace out wide, while Jackson Irvine anchors the midfield engine room. Defensively, towering centre-half Harry Souttar will spearhead a physical backline alongside rising star Alessandro Circati.

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USA 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matt Freese, Chris Brady

Defenders: Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Max Arfsten, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Berhalter, Cristian Roldan, Malik Tillman

Attackers: Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, Haji Wright, Folarin Balogun, Tim Weah, Alejandro Zendejas.

Australia 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan, Patrick Beach, Paul Izzo

Defenders: Jordan Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Lucas Herrington, Jacob Italiano, Harry Souttar, Kai Trewin

Midfielders: Cameron Devlin, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler

Attackers: Nestory Irankunda, Mathew Leckie, Awer Mabil, Mohamed Toure, Nishan Velupillay, Cristian Volpato, Tete Yengi.

Team news & squads

Mauricio Pochettino has not confirmed his probable lineup for the USA, and no official injury or suspension updates have been provided. One situation to monitor is Christian Pulisic, who has been carrying out individual training sessions ahead of the match, though those within the USMNT camp expect him to be fit and available. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Tony Popovic has similarly kept his cards close to his chest for Australia. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Socceroos, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

USA Last 2 matches AUS 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins USA 2 - 1 Australia

Australia 1 - 3 USA 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head data. The most recent meeting came on October 15, 2025, when the USA beat Australia 2-1 in a friendly. The only other recorded fixture was in June 2010, when Australia hosted the USA and lost 1-3. Across both matches, the USA have won on each occasion.

Standings

In Group D, the USA currently sit in first place, with Australia in second.