How to buy US Open 2026 Tennis tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The 2026 US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam of the tennis season, running from August 23 to September 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. It is the biggest edition in the tournament's near-150-year history, with a record 22 days of tennis and entertainment.

First played in 1881, the US Open is the only Grand Slam held in the Americas and has been staged at Flushing Meadows since 1978. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in an epic 2025 final, and the pair remain locked in one of tennis's great rivalries after Sinner defended his Wimbledon title in July 2026. On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka returns as defending champion after beating Amanda Anisimova last year, with Coco Gauff, Iga Świątek and 2026 Wimbledon champion Linda Nosková among the contenders chasing an upset.

Demand for tickets has already been intense, with the official American Express presale drawing huge queues and face-value tickets selling out fast for the biggest sessions. GOAL has everything you need below, including dates, prices and the cheapest ways to get through the gates.

When is the US Open 2026? Full fixture schedule

The 2026 US Open runs for a record 22 days, from Sunday, August 23 through Sunday, September 13, split across Fan Week, qualifying, the main draw and finals weekend. Below is the complete day-by-day breakdown of every phase of the tournament.

Date Fixture Location Tickets Sun 23 Aug Fan Week opens & Arthur Ashe Kids' Day (free grounds admission) USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Mon 24 Aug Fan Week & Qualifying, Round 1 (free grounds admission) Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Tue 25 Aug Fan Week & Qualifying, Round 2 (free grounds admission) Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Wed 26 Aug Fan Week & Qualifying, Round 3 (free grounds admission) Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Thu 27 Aug Fan Week & Qualifying, Final Round (free grounds admission) Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Fri 28 Aug Fan Week continues, incl. Mixed Doubles Championship (free grounds admission) Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Sat 29 Aug Fan Week closes (free grounds admission) Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Sun 30 Aug Main draw, Round 1, Day 1 Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Mon 31 Aug Main draw, Round 1, Day 2 Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Tue 1 Sep Main draw, Round 1, Day 3 Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Wed 2 Sep Main draw, Round 2, Day 1 Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Thu 3 Sep Main draw, Round 2, Day 2 Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Fri 4 Sep Main draw, Round 3, Day 1 Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Sat 5 Sep Main draw, Round 3, Day 2 Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Sun 6 Sep Main draw, Round 4 (Round of 16), Day 1 Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Mon 7 Sep Main draw, Round 4 (Round of 16), Day 2 Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Tue 8 Sep Quarter-finals, Day 1 Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Wed 9 Sep Quarter-finals, Day 2 Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Thu 10 Sep Women's singles semi-finals & Open for All Day (free grounds admission) Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Fri 11 Sep Men's singles semi-finals Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Sat 12 Sep Women's singles final Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets Sun 13 Sep Men's singles final Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, NY Tickets

Two additional days during the tournament offer free grounds admission on top of the seven days of Fan Week, giving budget-conscious fans a way to experience Flushing Meadows without buying a ticket at all.

Where to buy US Open tickets?

Official US Open tickets are sold through usopen.org and Ticketmaster, the tournament's official ticketing partner. Tickets are typically released via an American Express cardholder presale before general sale opens to the public. This year's presale saw exceptionally high demand, with a large batch of face-value tickets selling out within minutes, particularly for the biggest sessions on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

If you missed the official window, resale marketplaces are the most reliable way to still find a broad range of seats. StubHub lists verified tickets across every session and price point, backed by a buyer guarantee, making it a strong option for fans comparing seat locations and prices side by side once primary tickets sell out.

Grounds passes, which give access to the outer courts plus Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand on a first-come, first-served basis, tend to hold their value best throughout the tournament and are usually the easiest ticket type to find at short notice.

How much are US Open tickets?

US Open ticket prices depend heavily on the stadium, the day, and how far into the tournament you are buying.

Grounds passes: from around $65, covering every outer court plus Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand.

from around $65, covering every outer court plus Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand. Arthur Ashe Stadium, early rounds: from as low as $43 for day sessions, rising through the tournament.

from as low as $43 for day sessions, rising through the tournament. Louis Armstrong Stadium: from around $139.

from around $139. Grandstand: from around $180.

from around $180. Quarter-finals: from around $88 (day session) to $173 (night session) on Arthur Ashe.

from around $88 (day session) to $173 (night session) on Arthur Ashe. Semi-finals: from around $158 (women's) to $396 (men's).

from around $158 (women's) to $396 (men's). Finals: women's final from around $320; men's final from around $686, with resale prices for the top seats running into the thousands.

Resale prices for marquee sessions, including the men's final, have already been reported running several times above face value this year. Booking as early as possible, and considering a grounds pass or an early-round day session, remains the cheapest realistic way into the tournament.

Star players to watch at the US Open 2026

The 2026 entry lists feature one of the strongest fields in tournament history. Here are the headline names across both draws.

Men's singles

Jannik Sinner (Italy) - world No. 1, 2024 US Open champion, defending Wimbledon champion

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) - defending US Open champion, two-time winner of the title

Alexander Zverev (Germany) - world No. 2, 2026 French Open champion, 2026 Wimbledon finalist

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 24-time Grand Slam champion

Ben Shelton (USA) - top-10 American and home crowd favourite

Taylor Fritz (USA) - top-10 American, former US Open finalist

Women's singles

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) - world No. 1, two-time defending champion (2024, 2025), chasing a third straight title

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) - world No. 2, 2026 Australian Open champion

Jessica Pegula (USA) - world No. 3, 2024 US Open finalist

Coco Gauff (USA) - top American hope and former champion

Amanda Anisimova (USA) - 2025 US Open finalist

Iga Świątek (Poland) - former world No. 1 and multiple Grand Slam champion

Linda Nosková (Czech Republic) - 2026 Wimbledon champion

Naomi Osaka (Japan) - two-time US Open champion

Participation remains subject to withdrawals and late changes as the tournament approaches, so it is worth checking the official entry lists closer to the main draw for the latest confirmed field.

Who are the defending US Open Tennis champions?

Year Men's Winner Women's Winner 2015 Novak Djokovic Flavia Pennetta 2016 Stan Wawrinka Angelique Kerber 2017 Rafael Nadal Sloane Stephens 2018 Novak Djokovic Naomi Osaka 2019 Rafael Nadal Bianca Andreescu 2020 Dominic Thiem Naomi Osaka 2021 Daniil Medvedev Emma Raducanu 2022 Carlos Alcaraz Iga Świątek 2023 Novak Djokovic Coco Gauff 2024 Jannik Sinner Aryna Sabalenka 2025 Carlos Alcaraz Aryna Sabalenka

Everything you need to know about the venues at Flushing Meadows

The US Open isn't played on a single court — it unfolds across a full campus of stadiums, each with its own character, atmosphere and price point.

Arthur Ashe Stadium is the tournament's crown jewel and the largest tennis venue in the world, holding around 23,771 fans. It hosts every marquee day and night session, including both singles finals, and now has a retractable roof as part of an 800 million US dollar renovation of the grounds, 550 million of which went into Ashe alone. Its night sessions, a tradition dating back to 1975, remain the signature US Open experience, known for their electric, no-dress-code atmosphere.

Louis Armstrong Stadium is the second-biggest show court and also has a retractable roof. It carries the next tier of high-profile matches and offers a more intimate view of the action than Ashe, often at a lower price point, making it a strong option for fans who want a reserved seat without the Ashe premium.

The Grandstand is the smallest of the three ticketed stadiums, prized by fans for its close-up sightlines and lively atmosphere. It regularly hosts rising stars and competitive early-round matchups, and tends to sell for less than Ashe or Armstrong.

The outer courts, 22 in total, are included with any Grounds Pass and spread across the rest of the 46.5-acre campus in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens. These first-come, first-served courts are where you'll catch practice sessions, qualifying matches, and early rounds up close, often within a few feet of the players, at no extra cost beyond the pass itself.

The whole site has been home to the US Open since 1978, and getting there is straightforward: the number 7 subway train runs directly to Mets-Willets Point station next to the tennis center, with the Long Island Rail Road also serving the area. Each guest is limited to one bag no larger than 12 x 12 x 16 inches, and glass bottles and cans are not permitted on site.

With record crowds expected across all 22 days and demand already outpacing supply since the presale opened, comparing seats across all four venues, and across official and resale ticket options, is the best way to find the right match between budget and view for this year's US Open.