Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
2022 US Open - Day 10Getty Images Sport
Book US Open Tennis 2026 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy US Open 2026 Tennis tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

SHOPPING
Tickets

Here's exactly how you can secure tickets to the US Open right now

The 2026 US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam of the tennis season, running from August 23 to September 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. It is the biggest edition in the tournament's near-150-year history, with a record 22 days of tennis and entertainment.

First played in 1881, the US Open is the only Grand Slam held in the Americas and has been staged at Flushing Meadows since 1978. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in an epic 2025 final, and the pair remain locked in one of tennis's great rivalries after Sinner defended his Wimbledon title in July 2026. On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka returns as defending champion after beating Amanda Anisimova last year, with Coco Gauff, Iga Świątek and 2026 Wimbledon champion Linda Nosková among the contenders chasing an upset.

Demand for tickets has already been intense, with the official American Express presale drawing huge queues and face-value tickets selling out fast for the biggest sessions. GOAL has everything you need below, including dates, prices and the cheapest ways to get through the gates.

Book US Open Tennis 2026 TicketsBuy now

When is the US Open 2026? Full fixture schedule

The 2026 US Open runs for a record 22 days, from Sunday, August 23 through Sunday, September 13, split across Fan Week, qualifying, the main draw and finals weekend. Below is the complete day-by-day breakdown of every phase of the tournament.

DateFixtureLocationTickets
Sun 23 AugFan Week opens & Arthur Ashe Kids' Day (free grounds admission)USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Mon 24 AugFan Week & Qualifying, Round 1 (free grounds admission)Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Tue 25 AugFan Week & Qualifying, Round 2 (free grounds admission)Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Wed 26 AugFan Week & Qualifying, Round 3 (free grounds admission)Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Thu 27 AugFan Week & Qualifying, Final Round (free grounds admission)Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Fri 28 AugFan Week continues, incl. Mixed Doubles Championship (free grounds admission)Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Sat 29 AugFan Week closes (free grounds admission)Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Sun 30 AugMain draw, Round 1, Day 1Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Mon 31 AugMain draw, Round 1, Day 2Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Tue 1 SepMain draw, Round 1, Day 3Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Wed 2 SepMain draw, Round 2, Day 1Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Thu 3 SepMain draw, Round 2, Day 2Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Fri 4 SepMain draw, Round 3, Day 1Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Sat 5 SepMain draw, Round 3, Day 2Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Sun 6 SepMain draw, Round 4 (Round of 16), Day 1Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Mon 7 SepMain draw, Round 4 (Round of 16), Day 2Arthur Ashe / Louis Armstrong / Grandstand, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Tue 8 SepQuarter-finals, Day 1Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Wed 9 SepQuarter-finals, Day 2Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Thu 10 SepWomen's singles semi-finals & Open for All Day (free grounds admission)Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Fri 11 SepMen's singles semi-finalsArthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Sat 12 SepWomen's singles finalArthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets
Sun 13 SepMen's singles finalArthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, NYTickets

Two additional days during the tournament offer free grounds admission on top of the seven days of Fan Week, giving budget-conscious fans a way to experience Flushing Meadows without buying a ticket at all.

Where to buy US Open tickets?

Official US Open tickets are sold through usopen.org and Ticketmaster, the tournament's official ticketing partner. Tickets are typically released via an American Express cardholder presale before general sale opens to the public. This year's presale saw exceptionally high demand, with a large batch of face-value tickets selling out within minutes, particularly for the biggest sessions on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

If you missed the official window, resale marketplaces are the most reliable way to still find a broad range of seats. StubHub lists verified tickets across every session and price point, backed by a buyer guarantee, making it a strong option for fans comparing seat locations and prices side by side once primary tickets sell out.

Grounds passes, which give access to the outer courts plus Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand on a first-come, first-served basis, tend to hold their value best throughout the tournament and are usually the easiest ticket type to find at short notice.

Book Us Open Tennis 2026 TicketsBuy now

How much are US Open tickets?

US Open ticket prices depend heavily on the stadium, the day, and how far into the tournament you are buying.

  • Grounds passes: from around $65, covering every outer court plus Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand.
  • Arthur Ashe Stadium, early rounds: from as low as $43 for day sessions, rising through the tournament.
  • Louis Armstrong Stadium: from around $139.
  • Grandstand: from around $180.
  • Quarter-finals: from around $88 (day session) to $173 (night session) on Arthur Ashe.
  • Semi-finals: from around $158 (women's) to $396 (men's).
  • Finals: women's final from around $320; men's final from around $686, with resale prices for the top seats running into the thousands.

Resale prices for marquee sessions, including the men's final, have already been reported running several times above face value this year. Booking as early as possible, and considering a grounds pass or an early-round day session, remains the cheapest realistic way into the tournament.

Book US Open Tennis 2026 TicketsBuy now

Star players to watch at the US Open 2026

The 2026 entry lists feature one of the strongest fields in tournament history. Here are the headline names across both draws.

Men's singles

  • Jannik Sinner (Italy) - world No. 1, 2024 US Open champion, defending Wimbledon champion
  • Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) - defending US Open champion, two-time winner of the title
  • Alexander Zverev (Germany) - world No. 2, 2026 French Open champion, 2026 Wimbledon finalist
  • Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 24-time Grand Slam champion
  • Ben Shelton (USA) - top-10 American and home crowd favourite
  • Taylor Fritz (USA) - top-10 American, former US Open finalist

Women's singles

  • Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) - world No. 1, two-time defending champion (2024, 2025), chasing a third straight title
  • Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) - world No. 2, 2026 Australian Open champion
  • Jessica Pegula (USA) - world No. 3, 2024 US Open finalist
  • Coco Gauff (USA) - top American hope and former champion
  • Amanda Anisimova (USA) - 2025 US Open finalist
  • Iga Świątek (Poland) - former world No. 1 and multiple Grand Slam champion
  • Linda Nosková (Czech Republic) - 2026 Wimbledon champion
  • Naomi Osaka (Japan) - two-time US Open champion

Participation remains subject to withdrawals and late changes as the tournament approaches, so it is worth checking the official entry lists closer to the main draw for the latest confirmed field.

Who are the defending US Open Tennis champions?

YearMen's WinnerWomen's Winner
2015Novak DjokovicFlavia Pennetta
2016Stan WawrinkaAngelique Kerber
2017Rafael NadalSloane Stephens
2018Novak DjokovicNaomi Osaka
2019Rafael NadalBianca Andreescu
2020Dominic ThiemNaomi Osaka
2021Daniil MedvedevEmma Raducanu
2022Carlos AlcarazIga Świątek
2023Novak DjokovicCoco Gauff
2024Jannik SinnerAryna Sabalenka
2025Carlos AlcarazAryna Sabalenka

Everything you need to know about the venues at Flushing Meadows

The US Open isn't played on a single court — it unfolds across a full campus of stadiums, each with its own character, atmosphere and price point.

Arthur Ashe Stadium is the tournament's crown jewel and the largest tennis venue in the world, holding around 23,771 fans. It hosts every marquee day and night session, including both singles finals, and now has a retractable roof as part of an 800 million US dollar renovation of the grounds, 550 million of which went into Ashe alone. Its night sessions, a tradition dating back to 1975, remain the signature US Open experience, known for their electric, no-dress-code atmosphere.

Louis Armstrong Stadium is the second-biggest show court and also has a retractable roof. It carries the next tier of high-profile matches and offers a more intimate view of the action than Ashe, often at a lower price point, making it a strong option for fans who want a reserved seat without the Ashe premium.

The Grandstand is the smallest of the three ticketed stadiums, prized by fans for its close-up sightlines and lively atmosphere. It regularly hosts rising stars and competitive early-round matchups, and tends to sell for less than Ashe or Armstrong.

The outer courts, 22 in total, are included with any Grounds Pass and spread across the rest of the 46.5-acre campus in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens. These first-come, first-served courts are where you'll catch practice sessions, qualifying matches, and early rounds up close, often within a few feet of the players, at no extra cost beyond the pass itself.

The whole site has been home to the US Open since 1978, and getting there is straightforward: the number 7 subway train runs directly to Mets-Willets Point station next to the tennis center, with the Long Island Rail Road also serving the area. Each guest is limited to one bag no larger than 12 x 12 x 16 inches, and glass bottles and cans are not permitted on site.

With record crowds expected across all 22 days and demand already outpacing supply since the presale opened, comparing seats across all four venues, and across official and resale ticket options, is the best way to find the right match between budget and view for this year's US Open.

Frequently asked questions

The tournament runs from Sunday, August 23 to Sunday, September 13, 2026. Fan Week and qualifying run August 23-29, with the main draw starting August 30.


The women's singles final is Saturday, September 12, and the men's singles final is Sunday, September 13.

Grounds passes start from around $65, with Arthur Ashe Stadium tickets starting from as low as $43 for early rounds. Finals tickets start from $320 (women's) and $686 (men's), rising into the thousands for resale on the top seats.

These are the most recent winners of the US Open men’s and women’s singles titles:

YearMen’s WinnerWomen’s Winner
2015Novak DjokovicFlavia Pennetta
2016Stan WawrinkaAngelique Kerber
2017Rafael NadalSloane Stephens
2018Novak DjokovicNaomi Osaka
2019Rafael NadalBianca Andreescu
2020Dominic ThiemNaomi Osaka
2021Daniil MedvedevEmma Raducanu
2022Carlos AlcarazIga Swiątek
2023Novak DjokovicCoco Gauff
2024Jannik SinnerAryna Sabalenka
   

 

Official tickets are sold through usopen.org and Ticketmaster. Resale marketplaces like StubHub are the most reliable option once official allocations sell out.

Yes. Fan Week (August 23-29) offers free grounds admission, plus an additional free grounds day later in the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending men's singles champion, having beaten Jannik Sinner in the 2025 final. Aryna Sabalenka is the defending women's singles champion, having beaten Amanda Anisimova.

The number 7 subway train runs directly to Mets-Willets Point station next to the tennis center, and the Long Island Rail Road also serves the area.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google