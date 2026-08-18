Urgent decision: Real Madrid rewards its player after transfer market rumours

Real Madrid have moved quickly to reward one of their own, tying down a player who had been linked with a Santiago Bernabeu exit this summer.

Rodra, the well-known ESPN journalist, wrote on X: "Thiago Pitarch signed his new contract yesterday, Monday, as a player in Real Madrid's first team."

Pitarch has already been folded into the senior setup, wearing the number 27 shirt on the club's official squad list.

Spanish newspaper Marca had reported that Real Madrid would lean on Pitarch, who earned a bigger role last season under Arbeloa. He started regularly across several stages of the campaign.

His promotion all but rules out a move for a defensive midfielder, according to the report. Rodri, the Manchester City man, edged closer to Barcelona, while coach Jose Mourinho is banking on the academy graduate to sharpen competition and stake a claim in midfield.

Madrid, in fact, refused to send the player out on loan, unlike Palacios and Gonzalo. Arbeloa wanted to bring him to Fulham, but the Royal Club blocked the exit this time.

