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BVB have discussed a move for Younes Ebnoutalib internally, and they are reportedly not alone in their interest.

According to Sport Bild, sporting director Ole Book remains in close contact with Ebnoutalib. Book's close confidant David Blacha, who followed the 40-year-old from Elversberg to Dortmund, also reportedly speaks regularly with the Germany international.

That contact could give BVB an edge. According to the publication, the club have already discussed signing Ebnoutalib in squad-planning meetings, though nothing concrete has emerged.

BVB are still monitoring the 23-year-old. If he keeps developing and scoring regularly at Eintracht Frankfurt, they see him as a potential future striker for the club.

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Ebnoutalib reportedly unhappy at Eintracht Frankfurt

Sport Bild points to a possible sign that Ebnoutalib may be open to leaving SEG soon. Eintracht recently wanted to revise the striker's contract, which runs until 2031, and raise his €1.2 million base salary. So far, though, nothing has happened.

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Ebnoutalib may also be unhappy in Frankfurt, according to Sport Bild. The report says he feels the club does not value him enough. He is puzzled that he ranks behind Jonathan Burkardt among the club's strikers and has missed out on the starting line-up for four competitive matches. Both players have six goals and one assist in 10 games.

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Are Bayern Munich also interested in Ebnoutalib as Kane backup?

If Ebnoutalib seeks a move soon, he wants to stay in the Bundesliga, despite interest from Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur . Bayern Munich are also reportedly considering the 1.91-metre-tall striker, alongside BVB. Harry Kane's absence and the lack of a backup could even prompt Bayern to move this winter, although Book's close relationship with Ebnoutalib may give BVB an advantage.

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Book brought Ebnoutalib out of obscurity at Regionalliga club FC Gießen to second-tier SV Elversberg for €15,000. The 23-year-old quickly became one of the league's best strikers, joined SGE in January 2026 for a fee of €8 million and became a Germany international under Jürgen Klopp. "He has played a very big role in my career," Ebnoutalib said of Book, whom he sees as the man who saved his career. He reportedly contacted Book immediately after his first Germany call-up to thank him.

Eintracht would let Ebnoutalib leave for between €30 million and €40 million, according to Sport Bild. But Dortmund must decide whether they need another striker.

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Fabio Silva and Serhou Guirassy have worked well together this season. They have scored 14 goals between them and repeatedly stress how well they get on when coach Niko Kovac plays them together. Guirassy's contract expires in 2028. The 30-year-old considered leaving last summer and has recently made no secret of it.

Talks over a new deal should begin in the coming weeks, when Dortmund will find out whether the Guinean wants to stay. If he does not, the two sides are likely to part ways in the summer as his contract runs down. BVB would urgently need a striker by then.