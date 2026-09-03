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Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Unusual name: Mohamed Salah welcomes third child

M. Salah
Trabzonspor vs Genclerbirligi
Trabzonspor
Genclerbirligi
Super Lig
Egypt
Türkiye

The president of Trabzonspor announces the happy surprise: Salah's sister reveals the newborn's name

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, the Trabzonspor star, has welcomed his third child, travelling from Turkey to England to be alongside his wife.

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan broke the news to the 61saat network, which specialises in coverage of the Turkish club, in the early hours of Thursday morning: "After the Amed match, I travelled abroad with Mohamed Salah and Andre Onana. Each of them had a new baby. Salah had a boy, while Onana had twins. I congratulate their families and their wives."

Rabab Salah, the Egypt captain's sister, confirmed the news and revealed the newborn's name.

Writing on her Facebook account, Rabab said Salah had named the baby "Lail".

Super Lig
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Genclerbirligi crest
Genclerbirligi
GEN

The name struck Egyptians as unusual, and the comments across various social media platforms made that clear.

It is Salah's third child, following his two daughters, Makka and Kayan.

His trip to England over the past few hours has thrown his involvement in Trabzonspor's match against Genclerbirligi next Sunday, in the fourth round of the Turkish league, into doubt.

Tickets for Trabzonspor's matches in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

Salah joined Trabzonspor this summer on a free transfer, ending a nine-year spell at Liverpool that brought him a haul of titles in England and Europe.

His start in Turkey, though, has been rocky. Four points from his first three league matches leave him 11th.

Trabzonspor also missed out on the Europa League, beaten in the qualifiers by Hungary's Ferencvaros and dropping into the lesser Conference League.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

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