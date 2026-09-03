Egypt's Mohamed Salah, the Trabzonspor star, has welcomed his third child, travelling from Turkey to England to be alongside his wife.

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan broke the news to the 61saat network, which specialises in coverage of the Turkish club, in the early hours of Thursday morning: "After the Amed match, I travelled abroad with Mohamed Salah and Andre Onana. Each of them had a new baby. Salah had a boy, while Onana had twins. I congratulate their families and their wives."

Rabab Salah, the Egypt captain's sister, confirmed the news and revealed the newborn's name.

Writing on her Facebook account, Rabab said Salah had named the baby "Lail".

The name struck Egyptians as unusual, and the comments across various social media platforms made that clear.

It is Salah's third child, following his two daughters, Makka and Kayan.

His trip to England over the past few hours has thrown his involvement in Trabzonspor's match against Genclerbirligi next Sunday, in the fourth round of the Turkish league, into doubt.

Salah joined Trabzonspor this summer on a free transfer, ending a nine-year spell at Liverpool that brought him a haul of titles in England and Europe.

His start in Turkey, though, has been rocky. Four points from his first three league matches leave him 11th.

Trabzonspor also missed out on the Europa League, beaten in the qualifiers by Hungary's Ferencvaros and dropping into the lesser Conference League.

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