Go Ahead Eagles beat Telstar 3-2 on Friday evening. Søren Tengstedt scored twice and became the first player in club history to score in the first five home matches of a new season. The Deventer side made amends for their painful 4-1 defeat to PEC Zwolle.

In blustery Deventer, Go Ahead took just seven minutes to open the scoring. Oskar Sivertsen found Tengstedt on the edge of the penalty area, and the Dane calmly slotted the ball into the near corner. It was already his seventh league goal of the season.

That opener gave Tengstedt a club record. No Go Ahead player had previously scored in each of the first five home matches of a season. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder had already found the net against Willem II, ADO Den Haag, FC Groningen and Sparta Rotterdam.

Tengstedt went close to a second, but Telstar goalkeeper Ronald Koeman junior saved his long-range shot. He found the net in the 33rd minute after Mathis Suray headed a deep cross back towards goal. Tengstedt turned it in from close range: 2-0.

His eighth league goal strengthened Tengstedt's lead in the Eredivisie scoring charts. In the past 30 years, only Oliver Edvardsen had scored at least seven times for Go Ahead in the first ten rounds of league matches. Telstar were not overwhelmed before half-time, but the home side took their chances far more efficiently.

Shortly after the break, Telstar pulled one back. Goalkeeper Haug saved Brouwer's shot in the 48th minute, but Tyrone Owusu reacted quickly to the rebound: 2-1. The midfielder became the first Telstar player since Co Stout in 1977 to score in three consecutive league matches.

Owusu's goal did not spark a sustained Telstar offensive. Go Ahead substitute Thibo Baeten shot narrowly wide, then set up Tengstedt for a chance to complete his hat-trick. Koeman came off his line superbly to deny the Dane.

In the 67th minute, substitute Evert Linthorst headed in from a corner: 3-1. It was the midfielder's first goal since 17 August 2025, when he scored against Ajax. A late scare came in stoppage time as Sem Valk tapped in from a Patrick Brouwer free-kick to make it 3-2 for Telstar. They could not find an equaliser in the remaining two minutes.

Go Ahead climb to eighth in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie, while Telstar drop to 17th on goal difference.