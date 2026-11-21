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Barcelona are preparing to face Villarreal at an unusual time, 2pm (Spanish time), in the 13th round of La Liga.

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According to Sport newspaper, Barcelona have played seven matches in the early afternoon slot since La Liga's changes in 2020.

The results don't make for comforting reading. They've won only three of those seven games.

Barcelona have dropped plenty of points at 2pm, winning just 42.8% of those matches.

This season, the Villarreal game will be the Catalan side's first appearance in the day's earliest kick-off slot.

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Hans Flick has overseen three 2pm matches since taking charge. The last two, both last season, ended in hard-fought one-goal wins.

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The most recent came against Rayo Vallecano, when Ronald Araujo played the decisive role in a 1-0 victory.

Robert Lewandowski was the hero of the second, scoring a precious goal against Deportivo Alaves.

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The third was one of the few home slip-ups Barcelona have suffered under the German coach.

Raphinha scored, but it wasn't enough to avoid a 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas in the match marking the club's 125th anniversary.

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Under Xavi Hernandez, the Catalan side drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano in 2023-2024, and repeated the result against Espanyol in the Catalan derby in 2022-2023.

That was the start of a four-match bad run, one that began under Ronald Koeman with a 1-1 draw against Cadiz in 2020-2021.

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One of Barcelona's fondest midday memories came in 2020-2021, when they thrashed Osasuna 4-0 at the Camp Nou. Everyone still remembers that match for Lionel Messi, who dedicated his goal to Diego Armando Maradona while wearing a Newell's Old Boys shirt.

That game kicked off a run of seven matches in this slot. Before then, Barcelona had played at 1pm, the earlier kick-off time the Spanish league used before changing it to avoid clashes with amateur football.