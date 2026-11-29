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Hansi Flick is no longer just a successful coach leading Barcelona's bid to restore their domestic standing. He is now writing his name in bold in La Liga's record books, surpassing coaching names of the stature of Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho after making an exceptional start that no other coach has ever matched in the competition's history.

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Hansi Flick's strong run at Barcelona rolled on as the German led his side to a 5-1 rout of Deportivo La Coruña at Riazor on Sunday evening in the 14th round of La Liga. It was yet another reminder of the attacking power Barcelona possess under him.

The five-goal haul was more than just another three points. It also earned Flick a place in history, lifting him above an elite group of coaches who left their mark on Spanish football, led by Guardiola and Mourinho.

The statistics account "Mister Chip" revealed that Flick has won 72 of his first 90 La Liga matches. No coach in the competition's history has won more at that stage of his career.

That puts the German top of an exceptional list, ahead of Pep Guardiola, the former Barcelona head coach, and Jose Mourinho, the former Real Madrid boss. Both won 70 of their first 90 matches in the competition.

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Italian Carlo Ancelotti, another former Real Madrid coach, is fourth with 67 wins. Frenchman Zinedine Zidane follows with 66 victories from his first 90 La Liga games.

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The numbers show the scale of Flick's impact since he arrived at Barcelona. He's delivering results at a pace that outstrips some hugely successful coaching spells, whether at the Catalan club or at their traditional rivals Real Madrid.

Coaches with the most wins in their first 90 La Liga matches:

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- 72 wins: Hansi Flick (Barcelona).

- 70 wins: Pep Guardiola (Barcelona).

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- 70 wins: Jose Mourinho (Real Madrid).

- 67 wins: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid).

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- 66 wins: Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid).

Barcelona capitalise on Real Madrid slip to extend their lead

The timing couldn't have been better. Real Madrid slipped up against Alaves, and Barcelona took full advantage, tightening their grip on top spot in La Liga and dealing a fresh blow to their rivals in the title race.

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The win keeps the Catalans top and five points clear of Atletico Madrid ahead of Wednesday's eagerly awaited meeting between the two sides. That game is a major test of whether Flick's men can pull further clear at the top.

The result gave Barcelona an extra lift. They played with real attacking personality and showed they can punish their rivals' slip-ups, with the title race still looking wide open.

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Deportivo's troubles, meanwhile, are deepening. They remain stuck in 13th place after just one win in their last nine La Liga matches, and the results they'd hoped for keep slipping away.

Another five-goal win, and a historic record all to himself. Flick keeps cementing his standing at Barcelona, having overtaken coaches who left unforgettable marks in La Liga's record books. His next challenge is turning this exceptional start into trophies that return the Catalan side to the summit of Spanish and European football.