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... and an achievement never before accomplished by a Belgian side against the Italians!

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Inter Milan have hit a low they've never known in Europe, beaten 4-3 by Belgian side Club Brugge at the San Siro on Tuesday in the second round of the Champions League league phase.

According to Opta, "Inter have lost four consecutive matches in the European Cup/Champions League for the first time in their history."

The slide started with two defeats to Bodo/Glimt in last season's knockout rounds. Real Madrid then beat them in this season's opener, and now Club Brugge have done the same.

A historic statistic for Club Brugge at the San Siro

Brugge, meanwhile, became the first Belgian team to put four goals past Italian opposition in the European Cup/Champions League.

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Inter sit 28th of the 36 teams in the league phase table. Brugge have jumped to 18th with their first three points of the continental campaign, courtesy of one of the season's biggest shocks.

Chances came and went for Inter all night, but a brittle defence and a string of individual errors handed Brugge the opening to turn the game on its head and claim a historic win at the San Siro.