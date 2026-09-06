Unprecedented blow for Manchester United: victory against Everton evaporates in the very last second

Manchester United threw away two points against Everton in the very last second (2-2). Benjamin Sesko looked set to be the matchwinner in the 88th minute after The Toffees had drawn level five minutes earlier. Deep into stoppage time, though, it still went wrong for Michael Carrick's side as Ainsley Maitland-Niles produced a stunning goal to cap a bizarre finale.

Former Ajax player Lisandro Martínez started as Manchester United opened their third league match of the season. They had earlier beaten Ipswich Town 5-2, while The Red Devils lost their opening game of the season 2-0 to Hull City. Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee began on the bench, while Matthijs de Ligt was still not included in the matchday squad.

Right from the start, Michael Carrick's side saw plenty of the ball, but United did not really look dangerous. After twenty minutes, Marcus Rashford beat Merlin Röhl on the flank and drilled a low cross in from the byline. The unmarked Matheus Cunha, however, failed to get the ball on target. Still, the 0-1 was in the air.

Shortly before half-time, Everton had the chance to open the scoring. For all Manchester United's dominance in possession, the unmarked Röhl was able to whip a dangerous cross in from the flank towards striker Thierno Barry. Barry's close-range header, however, went just over the bar. Bruno Fernandes also came close to putting the visitors ahead, but Jarrad Branthwaite got in the way twice.

Then Manchester United made a superb start to the second half. Bryan Mbeumo drove forward on the dribble, faced barely any challenge and got his shot away in the penalty area, beating Jordan Pickford: 0-1.

Everton pushed hard for an equaliser. The home side stepped up the pressure with a series of probing attacks. Dewsbury-Hall was handed a huge chance to make it 1-1 after a fine move from Tyrique George, but he did not connect properly with the ball. By now the game was completely open, because United were also clearly chasing the decisive 0-2.

In the 83rd minute, Everton finally drew level. After a slick move, the ball reached George via Hayden Hackney, and he unleashed a devastating strike into the top corner at the near post: 1-1. Everton were unable to enjoy the equaliser for long, because Manchester United struck again in the 88th minute. Luke Shaw overlapped Bruno Fernandes and then delivered a precise cross to Benjamin Sesko. The striker headed the ball across goal towards the far corner. Pickford got a hand to it, but could not prevent the 1-2.

David Moyes's side went looking for another equaliser. In the very last second, Everton had one more chance. Hackney pulled the ball back into the penalty area, after which United were still able to clear. Maitland-Niles picked up the loose ball and curled it brilliantly into the top-left corner, leaving goalkeeper Senne Lammens with no chance: 2-2. The Hill Dickinson Stadium erupted after the late equaliser.



