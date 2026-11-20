Share Follow GOAL on Google

French star Antoine Griezmann's first season in MLS came to an end on Friday, much earlier than expected.

Advertisement

According to Sport newspaper, Griezmann's Orlando City have been knocked out of the Eastern Conference preliminary play-off.

Cincinnati sent them packing. Griezmann started and played the full match, but he couldn't drag his side into the knockout rounds.

He watched Orlando concede twice at the worst possible moments, just before half-time and straight after the restart, as the game turned on its head.

It had started so well. Ojeda put Orlando City ahead on the counter-attack before the half-hour mark.

Advertisement Advertisement

Then Brazilian Evander struck twice, handing Griezmann his first real blow since he arrived in the United States last July.

Related Topics

Next matches NSC Major League Soccer 16:00 CIN

The equaliser came from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute, and Evander completed the turnaround himself in the 49th. Samuel Gidi added a third in the 85th minute to seal a 3-1 win for Cincinnati, who knocked Orlando City out of the preliminary play-off and set up a knockout-round meeting with Nashville, the table leaders and strongest contenders.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, by contrast, have already secured their place and are preparing to face Columbus Crew in the round of 16 on 22 and 28 November.

Advertisement

For Griezmann, though, the curtain comes down on the first half of his first MLS season.

He still finished his first year at Orlando City with the numbers of a top-class player: 15 goals and 7 assists in the 23 matches he played. He was also named signing of the season and won the Player of the Month award for October and November.