French star Antoine Griezmann's first season in MLS came to an end on Friday, much earlier than expected.
According to Sport newspaper, Griezmann's Orlando City have been knocked out of the Eastern Conference preliminary play-off.
Cincinnati sent them packing. Griezmann started and played the full match, but he couldn't drag his side into the knockout rounds.
He watched Orlando concede twice at the worst possible moments, just before half-time and straight after the restart, as the game turned on its head.
It had started so well. Ojeda put Orlando City ahead on the counter-attack before the half-hour mark.
Then Brazilian Evander struck twice, handing Griezmann his first real blow since he arrived in the United States last July.
The equaliser came from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute, and Evander completed the turnaround himself in the 49th. Samuel Gidi added a third in the 85th minute to seal a 3-1 win for Cincinnati, who knocked Orlando City out of the preliminary play-off and set up a knockout-round meeting with Nashville, the table leaders and strongest contenders.
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, by contrast, have already secured their place and are preparing to face Columbus Crew in the round of 16 on 22 and 28 November.
For Griezmann, though, the curtain comes down on the first half of his first MLS season.
He still finished his first year at Orlando City with the numbers of a top-class player: 15 goals and 7 assists in the 23 matches he played. He was also named signing of the season and won the Player of the Month award for October and November.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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