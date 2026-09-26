United legend mocks Manchester City

The eagerly awaited verdict in Manchester City's financial fair play case continues to provoke a wide range of reactions across football.

According to The Athletic, City have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 breaches with which the Premier League charged the club.

No punishment has been handed down so far, and the club are expected to appeal. In the meantime, Manchester United legend David de Gea has joined the list of those weighing in.

Foot Mercato reported that De Gea, who won the Premier League title in 2013 with the Red Devils, posted a largely cryptic comment on X.

The Spanish goalkeeper appeared to be referencing the titles City have won in recent years, with an indirect nod to his own record in the Premier League.

De Gea wrote: "So, let's talk about it. How many Premier League titles have you won?"

His comment landed just as the potential fallout from the verdict began to stir controversy within the English game.

Journalist David Ornstein reports that a number of Premier League clubs are considering legal action against Manchester City and demanding compensation.