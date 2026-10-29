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Upamecano TahIMAGO / Nordphoto
Nino Duit
Translated by

Unique in Europe: Bayern Munich have been plagued by a major weakness for weeks

Bundesliga
Originals
Bayern Munich
J. Tah
D. Upamecano
M. Kim
K. Laimer
J. Stanisic
N. Brown
A. Davies

Bayern Munich are the only club from Europe’s top five leagues still unbeaten, but they are more vulnerable at this early stage of the season than they were last season.

Last season, Bayern Munich made history with 16 consecutive wins, the best start to a season in the history of Europe's top five leagues. They broke an AC Milan record that had stood for more than 30 years. The Italians had opened the 1992/93 season with 13 straight wins. Bayern Munich did not drop points until 8 November, when they drew 2-2 with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

That kind of start was out of reach early this season. In just their fourth competitive match, Bayern Munich drew 0-0 with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. After 13 matches, they have dropped points four times, with further draws against Augsburg, Viking Stavanger and Arsenal.

Still unbeaten, Bayern Munich stand alone across Europe's top five leagues as the only club yet to lose in any competition this season. The leaders of the other major leagues, Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, have all lost at least twice.

Bayern Munich have gone six matches without a clean sheet

Bayern Munich owe much of that unbeaten run to their prolific attack. They have scored 47 goals, an average of 3.6 per game, exactly the same figure as at this stage last season. Their two superstars have driven those numbers: Michael Olise has a remarkable 19 goal involvements after 13 matches, while world footballer of the year Harry Kane has 17. Bayern rely heavily on both.

Next matches
FCB

FCB

Bundesliga

31 Oct 2026

BVB

BVB

At the back, there is more cause for concern. Bayern Munich have conceded 14 goals, more than one per game on average, and kept just three clean sheets in 13 competitive matches. At the same stage last season, they had managed twice as many. They have now conceded in each of their last six competitive matches, even at home to second-division side 1. FC Magdeburg in the DFB Cup.

Could a lack of familiarity be a factor? Bayern Munich currently have no clear first-choice back four. Min-Jae Kim and Jonathan Tah are competing for the place alongside the established Dayot Upamecano. At full-back, Josip Stanisic, Konrad Laimer, Nathaniel Brown and Alphonso Davies have had a similar number of opportunities, with no clear hierarchy. Personnel shortages have also forced Laimer, Brown and Davies to play further forward.

Two major tests of Bayern Munich's unbeaten run await. On Saturday, they face their toughest domestic rivals, Borussia Dortmund, in a Bundesliga top-of-the-table clash. On Tuesday, they travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

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