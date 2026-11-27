Share Follow GOAL on Google

German club Bayern Munich issued an important statement on their player Jamal Musiala on Friday evening.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich announced in a statement on their official website that Musiala had suffered a muscular injury to the hamstring in his right thigh.

The club added: "The medical department has confirmed that Jamal Musiala has suffered a muscular injury to the hamstring in his right thigh and will be out until further notice."

German outlet "tz" confirmed that Musiala faces another painful setback on the road back to his best.

The damage came in last Wednesday's Champions League clash with Lille, where Musiala played around 20 minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Friday's medical tests confirmed those fears. According to Absolute Bayern, Musiala has once again torn a muscle fibre in his left thigh. Bayern Munich have confirmed the diagnosis.

Related Topics

Next matches HSV Bundesliga 09:30 FCB Watch

Musiala had felt some pain in the same area last Monday. Now, instead of working with his team-mates on the training pitch to regain his physical and technical sharpness, the gifted playmaker is heading back into his rehabilitation programme. He won't be ready to play until the start of next year.

It's another cruel blow for Musiala at an extremely difficult stage of his career. The 23-year-old had already missed eight weeks with the same injury.

Advertisement

Musiala returned in last Friday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Cologne. Bayern planned to ease him back in through short appearances so he could rediscover his match sharpness and rhythm. Once again, his body had other ideas.

The setback is expected to raise plenty of questions at the club. Why are the player's muscles still unable to cope with the physical demands of matches? How can Bayern prevent another injury when he next returns? Or has the huge pressure on his shoulders simply been too much?

Advertisement

The timing makes it worse, given the recent debate over Musiala's future and form. Supervisory board members Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness have publicly questioned whether he can return to the level he previously produced.

There has also been talk of cutting his salary, which stands at €25 million a year, with his contract running until 2030. Club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has taken a similar stance, albeit in a more measured tone.

Advertisement

It's a painful blow for Bayern Munich's Belgian coach Vincent Kompany too.

With his side short of options in attack, a fully fit Jamal Musiala would have been a major boost.

Advertisement

Instead, Kompany will have to do without the attacking player once again. Harry Kane (ankle ligament injury), Ismael Saibari (ankle ligament injury), Serge Gnabry (thigh injury) and Michael Olise (bruised foot) will also miss Saturday's clash with Hamburg.