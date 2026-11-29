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Referee Díaz de Mera Escuderos took charge of Barcelona's match against Deportivo La Coruña on Sunday evening, which ended in a 5-1 win for the Catalan side on matchday 14 of LaLiga.

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The website Archivo VAR, which specialises in controversial refereeing calls, gave Díaz de Mera Escuderos a rating of 5.5 out of 10.

He handled the match calmly and confidently, imposing a consistent and highly reliable style from first whistle to last.

The official keeps growing in strength, balance and stability in the Spanish top flight. He already sits in the upper-middle tier of referees delivering the best performances.

It was a very good game for him. All that was missing was getting one of the decisive calls right.

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His one error of judgement was booking Bill Nsongo, who in no way deserved a yellow card.

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A foul could have been given, since the Barcelona player charged towards him and partly collided with him, but a card was completely unnecessary.

The controversial incidents

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He got three of the four big calls right. For Deportivo La Coruña's goal, some wanted a foul given against Aubameyang for his challenge on Pau Cubarsí, but it was a legal duel with no offence involved.

Nor was there a penalty when Lamine Yamal went down after contact with Yeremay. It was the kind of contact an attacker feels and then goes down from. Gordon had no case either: his contact with Altimira was lighter still, and Gordon himself accepted that no foul was given.

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The clear mistake came at the end of the first half, when Aubameyang handled the ball. It may look as though the player tried to hide it, but he didn't. The ball passed close to him and he raised his arm to touch it. The movement may have been instinctive, but it counts as deliberate, especially as his arm was relatively close to his body.

Archivo VAR was emphatic: "It was a clear penalty that the referee did not give, but this mistake does not deprive him of an acceptable rating, though it did cost him the consistency and reliability that characterised his performance throughout the match."