Unexpected move: Torres gets rid of his Barcelona memories

Ferran Torres has scrubbed his Instagram clean of Barcelona. The Spain and Paris Saint-Germain forward deleted every post tied to his former club from his pinned stories, closing the book on his time in Catalonia and opening a new one. It's a move that hasn't gone unnoticed since he left the club this summer.

The Spanish outlet "Sport" reports that Torres has also stepped back from social media with this act, drawing a line under an era that ran four and a half seasons at Barcelona. He joined Barça in January 2022 from Manchester City, going on to play 207 matches and score 65 goals before starting his new adventure at Paris Saint-Germain.

Away from the pitch, the Spaniard made another statement that turned heads. He wiped the Barcelona posts from his pinned Instagram stories.

No message accompanied the decision, no public explanation of why. That leaves it impossible to say whether Torres was simply refreshing his profile or deliberately putting distance between himself and his years with the Blaugrana.





What's clear is that content which had lived on his account for years is gone. Ferran chose to ditch those pictures the moment his Barcelona chapter ended and a new footballing life began in Paris.

His exit came with a farewell message in which he cherished everything he lived through with the Catalan side. "Defending these colours was a source of pride for me," Ferran wrote, acknowledging that Barcelona had been his home in recent years.

Expectations were sky-high when he arrived at Barça. What followed was a mixed ride: moments of triumph and stardom, and spells when he had to scrap for a place in the starting line-up.



You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums