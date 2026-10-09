The Friedkin Group are willing to sell Everton Football Club outright, as part of their push to secure outside investment for the Premier League club.

According to British newspaper The Athletic, Everton's American owners spent September hunting for fresh money, hoping to lure strategic investors who could drive the club forward by taking a minority stake. But sources with knowledge of the situation, speaking anonymously to protect relationships, confirm that a sale of the group's majority stake is now also on the table.

Those same sources say Friedkin Group would only hand over full control of Everton if convinced the new owner is the right person or group to take the club to the next level.

The Houston-based group insist they are perfectly happy to keep the club and bankroll it for as long as it takes until an owner of that calibre emerges.

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Less than two years into their ownership, Friedkin Group may be open to selling, yet they take pride in having steadied the club and made it attractive to buyers, a far cry from the state it was in when they arrived.

Friedkin Group bought Everton through their UK investment arm, Roundhouse Capital, in December 2024, acquiring Farhad Moshiri's 94 percent stake.

That deal ended a long and uncertain saga at the club, played out against the backdrop of the major financial difficulties Everton faced under Moshiri and the collapse of talks with would-be investors 777 Partners, MSP Sports Capital and the Kam Group.

Their first moves after the takeover restored a measure of stability. They restructured most of the club's high-interest debt and secured lower-interest loans against the new stadium, Hill Dickinson. The group have also already drawn investment into Roundhouse, with former Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and American billionaire Christopher Sarofim both buying minority stakes last year.









News of Friedkin Group's search for investment first broke after a difficult and heavily criticised end to the club's summer transfer window.

Everton sold £100 million worth of talent over the summer, banking a profit of around £25 million in the market.

Right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles, signed from Lyon for 5 million euros, was the only arrival on deadline day. The move for Monaco and United States striker Folarin Balogun, worth £45 million, fell apart at the last moment when the player pulled the plug.

Supporters also protested against a potential £40 million sale of academy graduate Harrison Armstrong to Nottingham Forest, and Everton eventually withdrew before the midfielder travelled for his medical.

Beyond Everton, Friedkin Group own Italian club Roma and French club Cannes. They are now working to launch a new National Hockey League team based in Houston, in a deal valued at around 3.5 billion dollars.