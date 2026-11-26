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The draw for the Under-21 European Championship finals took place at the Sava congress centre in Belgrade. Albania and Serbia will host the tournament from 16 June to 3 July 2027.

Alongside the European title, three places at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are at stake. If England reach the semi-finals, the other three semi-finalists will qualify for the Olympic Games. Otherwise, the teams will play a third-place play-off on 3 July in Backa Topola.

The draw placed the 14 qualified nations and the two hosts in four groups of four. Italy Under-21 head coach Silvio Baldini, attending with his assistant Andrea Barzagli, saw his side land hosts Albania, Spain and Finland.

GROUP A: Serbia, Poland, England, France.

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GROUP B: Albania, Spain, ITALY, Finland.

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GROUP C: Czechia, Portugal, Greece, Croatia.

GROUP D: Norway, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands.

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THE SCHEDULE: Italy open against Finland in Elbasan on Wednesday 16 June, with kick-off at 18:00. They then face hosts Albania on Saturday 19 June and Spain on Tuesday 22 June at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, with both matches kicking off at 21:00.

BALDINI'S VERDICT: Italy Under-21 head coach Silvio Baldini told UEFA: "Honestly, it didn't matter which group we got. We are ready and competitive enough to go all the way. Finland in our opening match? It might sound obvious, but every match is the same. We're here now and this is the finals, so we can't look at it any other way. We went into the home qualifier against Poland convinced that we had played a high-level match in the away fixture too, despite losing. That's football. We knew it would be difficult, but we also knew we had the quality to win."

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UEFA coefficient rankings determine the four pots, with one team from each pot in every group.

THE POTS

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POT 1: Spain, Germany, England, Portugal.

POT 2: France, ITALY, Netherlands, Croatia.

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POT 3: Poland, Greece, Finland, Norway.

POT 4: Belgium, Czechia, Serbia, Albania.

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DRAW RESTRICTIONS

Serbia occupy position A1, ruling out any other Pot 4 nation in Group A. Two teams from the same pot cannot share a group.

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Albania occupy position B1, ruling out any other Pot 4 nation in Group B. Two teams from the same pot cannot share a group.

THE STADIUMS IN ALBANIA

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Arena Kombetare, Tirana (three Group B matches, one semi-final, final)

Elbasan Arena, Elbasan (three Group B matches, one quarter-final)

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Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder (three Group D matches, one quarter-final)

Arena e Demave, Tirana (three Group D matches)

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THE STADIUMS IN SERBIA

Belgrade Stadium, Belgrade (three Group A matches, one quarter-final, one semi-final)

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Leskovac Stadium, Leskovac (three Group A matches)

Backa Stadium, Backa Topola (three Group C matches, a possible Olympic play-off)

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Loznica Stadium, Loznica (three Group C matches, one quarter-final).

THE KNOCKOUT STAGE

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Quarter-final 1: Group A winners v Group C runners-up

Quarter-final 2: Group C winners v Group A runners-up

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Quarter-final 3: Group B winners v Group D runners-up

Quarter-final 4: Group D winners v Group B runners-up

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Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winners v quarter-final 2 winners

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 3 winners v quarter-final 4 winners

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Final: Semi-final 1 winners v semi-final 2 winners.