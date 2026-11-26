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At 6.30pm today, the Sava Congress Centre in Belgrade hosts the draw for the group stage of the Under-21 European Championship finals, which Albania and Serbia will host from 16 June to 3 July 2027.

The 14 qualified national teams join the two host nations in four groups of four.

The UEFA coefficient rankings determine the four pots, with one team from each going into every group.

The top two teams in each group then reach the knockout stage: quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

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POT 1

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Spain

Germany

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England

Portugal

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POT 2

France

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ITALY

Netherlands

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Croatia

POT 3

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Poland

Greece

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Finland

Norway

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POT 4

Belgium

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Czechia

Serbia

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Albania

DRAW RESTRICTIONS

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Serbia take position A1, ruling the other Pot 4 teams out of Group A because two teams from the same pot cannot share a group.

Albania take position B1, ruling the other Pot 4 teams out of Group B because two teams from the same pot cannot share a group.

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THE KNOCKOUT STAGE

Quarter-final 1: Group A winners v Group C runners-up

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Quarter-final 2: Group C winners v Group A runners-up

Quarter-final 3: Group B winners v Group D runners-up

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Quarter-final 4: Group D winners v Group B runners-up

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winners v Quarter-final 2 winners

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Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 3 winners v Quarter-final 4 winners

Final: Semi-final 1 winners v Semi-final 2 winners.