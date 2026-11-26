At 6.30pm today, the Sava Congress Centre in Belgrade hosts the draw for the group stage of the Under-21 European Championship finals, which Albania and Serbia will host from 16 June to 3 July 2027.
The 14 qualified national teams join the two host nations in four groups of four.
The UEFA coefficient rankings determine the four pots, with one team from each going into every group.
The top two teams in each group then reach the knockout stage: quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.
POT 1
Related Topics
Spain
Germany
England
Portugal
POT 2
France
ITALY
Netherlands
Croatia
POT 3
Poland
Greece
Finland
Norway
POT 4
Belgium
Czechia
Serbia
Albania
DRAW RESTRICTIONS
Serbia take position A1, ruling the other Pot 4 teams out of Group A because two teams from the same pot cannot share a group.
Albania take position B1, ruling the other Pot 4 teams out of Group B because two teams from the same pot cannot share a group.
THE KNOCKOUT STAGE
Quarter-final 1: Group A winners v Group C runners-up
Quarter-final 2: Group C winners v Group A runners-up
Quarter-final 3: Group B winners v Group D runners-up
Quarter-final 4: Group D winners v Group B runners-up
Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winners v Quarter-final 2 winners
Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 3 winners v Quarter-final 4 winners
Final: Semi-final 1 winners v Semi-final 2 winners.