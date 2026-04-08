The draw for the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, held today, Wednesday, in Egypt’s capital Cairo, pitted host Morocco against Egypt in the same group.

Group A also includes Morocco and Egypt alongside another Arab team, Tunisia, in a fiery group.

The Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Morocco with the participation of 16 national teams from May 13 to June 2, noting that the tournament qualifies teams for the World Cup later this year.

The draw divided the participating teams into four groups. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout rounds, while the eight teams that reach the quarter-finals will automatically qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Additional playoff matches will also be held between the teams that finish third in their groups to determine the remaining two spots qualifying for the global finals.

Full draw results

Group A: Morocco - Tunisia - Egypt - Ethiopia.

Group B: Côte d’Ivoire - Cameroon - Uganda - DR Congo.

Group C: Mali - Angola - Tanzania - Mozambique.

Group D: Senegal - South Africa - Algeria - Ghana.

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