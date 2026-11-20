Goalkeeper Jesús Owono made his first public appearance since the passing of Jesús de Miguel, known as "Demi", after making a point of leaving his home to be in the stands at the Encamp stadium as Andorra returned to their home ground for a match. The occasion featured a moving tribute to the late player, amid feelings of grief that were clearly visible on the goalkeeper's face.
According to the Catalan newspaper Marca, Owono had wanted to attend the memorial ceremony organised by his club, and he chose it for his first public appearance since Demi's passing. Despite the difficult emotional state he's in, he took his place in the stands to share the tribute with his teammates and the fans. The loss has clearly hit him hard.
Owono's appearance coincided with the Andorra national team's return to the Encamp stadium, where the players paid a moving tribute to Demi. They walked out onto the pitch wearing shirts bearing his name and number, with a bouquet of white flowers. Then, just before kick-off, they observed a minute's silence in his memory.
Dressed in dark clothing and a black cap, the goalkeeper watched from the stands of the Tricolor stadium alongside teammates left out of the squad, among them the injured Alex Calv and Le Normand. Grief was etched across his face as the memorial weighed on everyone in attendance.
He did more than observe the minute's silence. As soon as it ended, Owono prayed, a sign of how deeply Demi's passing has affected him. His teammates and the fans rallied round him throughout his first appearance, which had little to do with sporting competition: for one night, the stadium became a place to remember the late player.
A few days earlier, Owono had asked to meet Jesús de Miguel's family to offer his condolences. He hasn't yet had the chance, but he hopes to do so in the coming period. Until then, that wish stays with him as he grieves for Demi.
View Author Profile
My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”