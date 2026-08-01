UEFA to Infantino: resign or face a vote to remove you!

Gianni Infantino is fighting for his future. FIFA's president faces mounting pressure from UEFA, who have told him to step down or face a vote of no confidence that could force him out.

According to British newspaper "Telegraph", UEFA's 55 member associations are ready to vote against Infantino should he refuse to resign. The continental body needs the backing of just 43 associations to call a formal vote.

UEFA had already declared publicly that they have lost confidence in Infantino's leadership, demanding radical change within FIFA. The president was forced to abandon his controversial "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project, which set out to create a new commercial entity and sell a share of the World Cup rights to private sector investors.

The European body acted after a wide wave of objection within the football family, coupled with rebellion inside the corridors of FIFA itself. Some employees branded the project an attempt to "kill the spirit of the game".

Backing UEFA's stance, the English Football Association affirmed its full support for a comprehensive review of FIFA's leadership and governance mechanisms.

The English FA said in a statement: "We fully support UEFA's position. The time has come for a comprehensive and robust review of FIFA's leadership and governance, to ensure that world football is run transparently, in a way that serves the interests of the 211 national associations, while placing the long-term future of the game at the heart of decisions".