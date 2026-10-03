UEFA responds to Real Madrid's pressure in the Negreira case

Real Madrid have sent UEFA a file consisting of 50,000 pages regarding the Negreira case and Barcelona.

European football's highest body confirmed receipt of the documents, prompting the Spanish club to issue an official statement: "Real Madrid consider it essential that, once UEFA is in possession of these documents, the investigation proceeds as swiftly as possible until it is fully completed, and that the competent authorities take the appropriate decisions in line with the seriousness of the proven facts."

The message is clear. Real want a decision, and they want it fast.

UEFA, though, insist they will take all the time they need to study the documents before reaching any verdict.

Mundo Deportivo, citing OK Diario, report that UEFA have told Real Madrid to remain calm and patient over the matter.

The Spanish club, for their part, are convinced they will pursue the case to the very end. They will keep up the pressure until it is resolved.



