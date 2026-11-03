UEFA announces minute's silence across all competitions following tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel

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The European football community has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing of CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel Alameda at the age of 30. In response to the devastating news, UEFA has confirmed that a period of reflection will be observed across all its continental fixtures this week.

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European football unites in mourning

The football world has been left in a state of shock following the announcement that De Miguel has passed away at the age of 30. The forward, who had become a significant figure for the Canary Islands club, died on Tuesday morning, leaving his teammates and the wider Spanish football pyramid devastated by the loss of a player who had recently achieved great professional success.

In a formal gesture of respect, UEFA has mandated that a minute’s silence be observed at every one of its sanctioned matches scheduled for this week. This tribute will ensure that the memory of the striker is honoured across the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League platforms, reflecting the gravity of the tragedy that has affected the Spanish game and the European football family at large.

Football family united in profound shock

Speaking on what has been a devastating day for the European game, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin expressed the profound shock resonating through the football community as condolences continue to pour in. Ceferin admitted the football family had been left stunned into silence in the wake of the heartbreaking news.

"We are heartbroken by the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. We have searched for words and found only silence. In that silence, our hearts and thoughts are with his family, his teammates, everyone at CD Tenerife, and all those who mourn this tragic loss," Ceferin said in a statement released by UEFA.

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Support for the De Miguel family

For Tenerife, the news marks the loss of a player who was instrumental in their recent rise. As the news settled in, Tenerife emphasised the need for compassion toward those closest to the player. The club stated: "There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can ease this overwhelming sense of sadness. We stand with his devastated family, with his loved ones, and with the entire Tenerife football community, who today mourn this cruel turn of events."

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The family of the striker has also made a plea for peace during this period of intense grief. In their communication through the club, they expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from across the globe. "The family of Jesus de Miguel would like to thank everyone for their expressions of support and, from the bottom of their hearts, ask that their privacy be respected at this terrible time," the club statement added.

A dark day for Spanish football

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also joined the tributes, highlighting the void left by De Miguel's passing. "Spanish football mourns the loss of Jesus de Miguel. Devastated by the sad news, from the RFEF we wish to express our deepest sorrow for his passing today," the federation stated.

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The RFEF further extended their sympathies to the supporters who had embraced the striker as one of their own. "We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones, as well as to Club Deportivo Tenerife and all its fans, whom we accompany in these moments of profound grief."