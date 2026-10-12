Ril Elfrink reports that PSV have registered Mikkel Bro Hansen for the Champions League. Coach Peter Bosz confirmed the news at the press conference before the match against RB Leipzig.

Last week, Bosz said he hoped to register Bro Hansen for the competition because Alassane Pléa had suffered a serious injury and would not play again for the Eindhoven club this year.

The club submitted its request to UEFA last week, and UEFA have now approved it. With Bro Hansen and Guus Til, PSV can once again call on two strikers.

Sam Lammers remains unavailable for the Eindhoven side, Pléa is seriously injured and Ricardo Pepi is also struggling with injury.

Next matches RBL Champions League 15:00 PSV

The 17-year-old Bro Hansen has yet to make his PSV debut, but has already played for the reserve team in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

He has made two appearances for Jong PSV, starting one. He has not scored or provided an assist.

Bro Hansen joined from Bodø/Glimt last summer for €3 million. The Danish striker is regarded as a major talent and has a contract in Eindhoven until mid-2029.