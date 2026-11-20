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Udinese could make a change for Sunday's 3pm match against Bologna. According to a report today in Il Gazzettino, new manager Paolo Zanetti, who has replaced the sacked Kosta Runjaic, is considering a change in goal. Maduka Okoye, first choice for the first 12 league rounds, could make way for Bartosz Mrozek.

The Polish goalkeeper, born in 2000, arrived on loan from Lech Poznan in the summer, with an obligation to buy set at €1.5 million. He has won the Ekstraklasa twice during a career spent mainly in Poland. He has also made four Champions League appearances, two in the Europa League and 10 in the Conference League.

Okoye has endured a disappointing season so far, making several glaring errors. He misjudged attempts to come off his line against Torino and at home to Roma. Udinese have conceded 25 goals in 11 matches, the same as Monza and Fiorentina. Only Sassuolo, with 29, have conceded more.