Udinese, it’s now official: Runjaic sacked, Zanetti takes his place

After days of deliberation, Udinese have decided to sack head coach Kosta Runjaic. A poor start to the season has cost him his job after eight consecutive matches without a win. Their only league victory came against Monza on 29 August.

Today, Udinese confirmed his departure and announced Paolo Zanetti as the new head coach.

Udinese's statement on Runjaic: "Udinese Calcio announce that they have relieved Kosta Runjaic of his duties as first-team head coach. The manager and Udinese part ways after more than two years marked by the achievement of important objectives. The club sincerely thank Kosta and his assistants Małecki and Trukan and wish them every success in their professional careers."

On Zanetti, the club said: "Udinese Calcio are pleased to announce that they have appointed Paolo Zanetti as first-team head coach. He has signed a contract until 30 June 2027.

Next matches VEN Serie A 14:45 UDI

Born in Valdagno, in the province of Vicenza, on 16 December 1982, Zanetti had a playing career during which he represented Torino and Atalanta, among others, and made five appearances for the Under-21 national team. After hanging up his boots, he immediately began his coaching career, taking charge of Reggiana's Berretti team at just 33. His career in professional football began in the 2017/18 season in charge of Südtirol, where he achieved significant results that, after two seasons in Bolzano, earned him a move to Serie B side Ascoli. His breakthrough season came in 2020/21, when he led Venezia to promotion to Serie A, returning the club to the top flight after a 19-year absence. Zanetti remained in charge of Venezia the following season before moving to Empoli, with whom he comfortably secured Serie A survival in 2022/23. His most recent experience in Serie A was in charge of Verona, whom he led to 14th place in the 2024/25 season and where he remained until February 2026.

Now Paolo Zanetti faces a new challenge: to lead Udinese and begin a new chapter of his career at the club.

The new head coach will lead his first training session tomorrow afternoon. His introductory press conference will take place on Wednesday at 3pm."