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Paolo Zanetti earned his first point since taking charge of Udinese in place of the sacked Kosta Runjaic. At Bologna, Udinese fell behind to a Nadir Zortea goal before Nicolò Zaniolo, who started as a false nine because Keinan Devis was absent through injury, brought them level.

After the match, the Udinese manager gave an update on the centre-forward's condition. “He will have to be assessed day by day because he has suffered a recurrence in a different area from his previous physical problem. We need to wait for him so we can have him for the most important part of the season. We will have to cope with a significant absence.”

For Zanetti, Davis is central to Udinese's fight to avoid relegation. The 28-year-old Englishman can take all the time he needs to recover fully and avoid another setback. “Davis is an outstanding player, but I would rather he recovered completely. I don’t want to contemplate playing the second half of the season without a striker.”

Born in 1998, Davis had missed only one other match since the start of the season: the league opener on 22 August, because of muscle fatigue. He returned for the following match, but has been inconsistent in the months since, recording just two assists and no goals. No recovery timeframe has been announced yet.

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The club's medical staff will monitor Davis's condition and use his test results to draw up a recovery timetable. His absence is a blow for Udinese, who have become embroiled in the fight to avoid relegation.

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Udinese started the season well, holding Como to a draw and earning praise from Cesc Fabregas (“they look like a Premier League team) before beating Monza.

Since then, a run of results below expectations featuring seven defeats and a draw prompted the club's hierarchy to change manager and bring in Zanetti.

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Zanetti took encouragement from today's performance and believes it will give Udinese more confidence for their upcoming matches. “It hasn’t been an easy week: they came into the match on the back of four wins and there was a lot of hype around them. Any detail could have pushed us into the abyss, so we had to find something extra, and the lads did,” the manager said at his press conference.

“We’ve brought down the arrogance and raised the level of humility. Udinese are alive, and this result is a good start to building a wonderful future together.”