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Paolo Zanetti earned his first point since taking charge of Udinese after replacing the sacked Kosta Runjaic. Udinese fell behind at Bologna when Nadir Zortea scored, but Nicolò Zaniolo equalised after starting as a false nine because Keinan Davis was absent through injury.

After the match, the Udinese manager gave an update on the centre-forward's condition. “He will have to be assessed day by day because he has suffered a recurrence in a different area from his previous injury. We need to wait for him so that we have him for the most important stage of the season. We will have to cope with a significant absence.”