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Vincent Kompany has made several surprise selections as Bayern Munich contend with a shortage of players. Sacha Boey, Bara Ndiaye and Noah Codjo-Evora all make their first starts of the season against Hamburger SV.

Bayern are missing a host of key players. Captain Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibrai, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane are all out injured. Musiala had only just returned amid considerable debate, but is now sidelined again with a torn muscle fibre .

Jonas Urbig again starts in goal against HSV in place of Neuer, as expected. Boey starts at right-back after five brief appearances. Bayern are looking to sell him, but this is his first start of the season. Jonathan Tah, Min-Jae Kim and Josip Stanisic complete the back four. Dayot Upamecano drops to the bench after Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to OSC Lille, one of four changes.

Kompany has picked four central midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Tom Bischof and Bara Ndiaje. One will play on the left, probably the 18-year-old Senegalese. Ndiaje has played just four minutes across three appearances this season. Lennart Karl again starts on the right wing after two very poor performances against 1. FC Köln (1-1) and Lille .

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With Kane and his potential replacements Saibari and Gnabry unavailable, Kompany gives Noah Codjo-Evora his first start up front. The 19-year-old Frenchman came on in the previous two games but made little impact. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 14 Regionalliga Bayern appearances so far this season. Konrad Laimer disappointed as the central striker against Lille. He joins Nathaniel Brown, Hiroki Ito and Upamecano on the bench against HSV.

Sixteen-year-old striker Bastian Assomo is also on the bench, alongside 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Maycon Cardozo.

Bayern Munich's starting XI against HSV

Urbig - Boey, Tah, Kim, Stanisic - Kimmich, Pavlovic - Karl, Bischof, Ndiaye - Codjo-Evora. We want the boy to have his space