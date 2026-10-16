The big 4-2 away win Trabzonspor secured against Finnish side KuPS in the opening round of the UEFA Conference League was not the only event to occupy the press there. Mohamed Salah's shirt turned into an intriguing mystery that caused a widespread stir.

Salah shone strikingly, scoring one goal and setting up another to lead his side to victory. Attention then shifted from the pitch to behind the scenes in the dressing room, specifically to the famous shirt-swapping ritual.

Who won the Pharaoh's shirt?

Finland's official broadcaster Yle, quoted by the Turkish website "61saat", shed light on an amusing story that began with a simple question from fans and press alike: who was the lucky player who got Mohamed Salah's shirt?

Young KuPS player Samuel Pasanen started it, confirming that team captain Petri Penninen was the one who won the Egyptian star's shirt.

The captain's reply only deepened the mystery. He answered with humour and a sly smile: "It may be mine, and it may not be mine."

That tongue-in-cheek line sparked further speculation, before a third team-mate settled the matter.

The surprise: two shirts, not one!

KuPS player Akseli Pouko revealed the full truth, confirming that captain Penninen had indeed got Salah's shirt, but that he himself had got another shirt belonging to the Egyptian star.

In comments carried by the Finnish newspaper Sanoma, Pouko explained the details of the incident, saying: "Salah had more than one shirt. I think we both took one of the shirts he wore in the match."

So the secret was out. Salah had used two different shirts during the match, and both ended up with two KuPS players, turning a mere souvenir into a story told in the Finnish press, with the Egyptian star who stole the limelight both on and off the pitch as its protagonist.



