Two heavyweight tests: Donis announces Saudi Arabia squad for November camp

Greek coach Georgios Donis, the manager of the Saudi Arabian national team, has named his squad for the November 2026 camp in Doha. The gathering forms part of the preparation programme for the upcoming phase, amid developments surrounding the postponement of the 2027 Asian Cup.

Donis called up 30 players for the camp, which runs from 9 to 17 November, according to the list published by the Saudi national team's official X account on Wednesday afternoon.

The Saudi Arabia squad for the November camp blended experience and youth, and came as follows:

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al-Owais, Hamed Yousef, Abdulquddus Atiah.

Defence: Abdulelah Al-Amri, Sultan Tankar, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Nawaf Boushal, Mohammed Mahrzi, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Mutaib Al-Harbi, Faris Abidi.

Midfield: Musab Al-Juwayr, Mukhtar Ali, Mohammed Kanno, Ziyad Al-Johani, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Abdulmalik Al-Asiri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Turki Al-Ammar.

Attack: Sultan Mandash, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Marwan Al-Sahafi, Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Firas Al-Buraikan, Abdullah Al-Salem.

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Two friendlies await Saudi Arabia during the Qatar camp. They take on South Korea on Friday 13 November before facing Uzbekistan on Tuesday 17th.

The 2027 Asian Cup was due to take place early next year. Organisers have since pushed it back to the period from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028.

Despite the date change, Saudi Arabia kept their November programme intact, with the players set to report on Sunday 8 November.

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