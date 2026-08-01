‘Two Dutch top clubs enquire with AZ about Troy Parrott’

Troy Parrott is attracting growing interest. The usually reliable journalist Ben Jacobs reports that "at least" five clubs are keen on the AZ striker.

Fulham are the first club named. They showed interest in Parrott towards the end of last season but have yet to follow it up. This week, manager Álvaro Arbeloa's club completed the signing of Gonzalo García from Real Madrid.

Como and Real Betis are also monitoring Parrott. Jacobs also names Ajax and PSV among the clubs that have recently "made enquiries" with AZ.

Ajax's interest is particularly surprising because two strikers have already moved to Amsterdam in this window. The club signed Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal for twenty million euros, while Tolu Arokodare has arrived on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Along with Kasper Dolberg and Don-Angelo Konadu, Ajax now have four strikers in the squad.

PSV's interest is easier to understand. Alassane Pléa is still a long way from the level he reached before his injury, and Ricardo Pepi could still leave this summer.

AZ's asking price for Parrott is unclear, although it was around thirty million euros last winter. The Irish forward is under contract in Alkmaar until mid-2029.

Parrott's successor has already been at AZ for some time. Mexx Meerdink is set to be the first-choice striker for the new season under Leeroy Echteld. Jizz Hornkamp is also available as solid back-up.